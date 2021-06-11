OBITUARY: John 'Jack' Thomson

John ‘Jack’ Thomson
In the early morning of Saturday, June 5, 2021, John “Jack” Stephen Thomson passed away. He was 84 years old. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Baldwin Thomson and his mother Hilda Kontiainen Thomson and Stepmother Eldonna Campbell Thomson.
Jack will be dearly missed by his wife of 60 years Carmen Thomson; her sisters, Sandy Manzanares and her husband Wade, Linda Kennedy and her husband Art and their family; sons Broc and Coll; Coll’s wife Lisa; his four grandchildren through Coll and Lisa: Aubrey and her husband Matt, Ashley, Coll Jr., and John II; and through Aubrey and Matt, Adeline Grace, Thomson Boone, and Leila Rose. He will also be missed by a large number of extended family and close personal friends.
Jack was born onFeb. 8, 1937 in Manhattan, New York, but spent his childhood in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, in a Finnish-enclave. As a young child, Jack recalled rolling tires to the recycling centers during World War II and playing with his toys, including one with an electrical current that ignited a lifelong fascination with electronics.
After losing his mother in a tragic accident, his family moved to California, where he graduated from high school and then attended Antelope Valley junior college and studied engineering.
Within the first year of working at the test site he met his soon-to-be wife, Carmen Coca. They were married in 1961, and soon after welcomed their sons Broc and Coll.
Jack had great pride in his work, whether as a young man working on the family chicken and hog enterprise, or at Safeway where he worked while going to school. He began his adult career as technician for Convair working on F-106’s at Edwards Air Force base. A stint in the Nevada National Guard followed, and then Reynolds Electric in Mercury, Nevada, repairing and maintaining sensitive radiation detection devices.
Through the years he moved back and forth between many contractors and subcontractors at the Nevada Testing Range as an engineer and “jack of all trades,” He did everything from designing transistors, arming high explosives to doing the voice countdown to nuclear detonations. He spent approximately 12 months in Amchitka, Alaska participating in the historic nuclear test. He participated in the detonation of almost all of the nuclear tests during his decades at the testing range. Jack considered his service at the range and in the bomb tunnels his patriotic duty and he and his colleagues were essential in America’s Cold War victory.
He retired from Arcata, a defense contractor, in 2015 at the age of 78, where on many days he was out in the field, riding in helicopters to the top of mountains and teaching the younger generation how to fix older models of equipment.
Jack showed his deep love for his family through his consistent support. He was on the board of the Las Vegas Pop Warner Football League for many years. and was such a constant presence that the kids would see him in town and say, “Hey there’s Pop Warner!” For a span of over 25 years on any given weekend you would find Jack, in his fishing hat, going from game to game to cheer on his grandkids. During the Vegas summers, “Grandpa Jack” was well-loved by all the players thanks to his insistence on bringing coolers full of ice water and towels for the players to cool off during breaks.
Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he took numerous trips with his sons, grandchildren, and many friends throughout the country to camp, hike, hunt, and fish. He was an extremely intelligent man who took great interest in a range of topics including history, politics, science fiction, geology and astronomy. He was an avid reader and could discuss just about anything at great length especially the maunder minimum.
Jack was a beloved father figure to many including friends of his sons and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at the Calvary Chapel in Montrose, Colorado. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tunnels to Towers, a veteran’s support group.
