OBITUARY: John Joseph Deltondo

John Joseph Deltondo
John Joseph Deltondo, age 88, of Montrose, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 23, 2022, at Mantey Heights Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he had been residing since July of 2022 under hospice care. Sadly, John had battled dementia for the last several years of his life.
John was a native resident of Colorado, born on Dec. 27, 1933, in Montrose. He was the oldest of six children born to Domenick Deltondo and Jane DeVincentis. Shortly after John was born, the family relocated to Pueblo, Colorado. By the age of two, John and his family had moved to Ordway, Colorado where he lived until he was 12 years old. In 1946 the family moved back to Montrose, where he helped his father with ranching and farming throughout his adolescence.
In December of 1954, just a few days before his 21st birthday, John was drafted into the United States Army. He served in Germany for most of his active duty service as an artillery surveying specialist. He spoke fondly of his experiences while in the Army and was honored to have served his country. In December of 1956, John returned to Montrose and was transferred into Army Reserves. He was honorably discharged from the Army in November of 1962.
John wed the love of his life, Joe Ann (Judy) Priddy on Feb. 11, 1961, in Montrose, and they built a wonderful life together. They were proud parents to three children. Throughout his life, with Judy by his side, John ranched and farmed around the surrounding area of Montrose and owned a ranch on Shinn Park. John and Judy owned and managed a successful business for over 25 years. He lost his lovely wife on Jan. 6, 2006, to a heart attack. They were married for 46 years.
John, “Johnny Boy,” was an active member of the community. He was a longtime member of Montrose Potato Growers and on the board for the Uncompahgre Water Users Association. Together with his brother, Albert, he grew award-winning sugar beets and the two brothers were featured on the cover of the Farm Journal highlighting the rich agricultural resources in this area. He grew barley for Coors Beer until the late 1970s.
John was well known as one of the best bowlers and arguably the best horseshoe pitcher around. In fact, he competed in the World Horseshoe Pitching Tournament in South Dakota more than once, placing second in the world one of those times! John also boasted that he was an undefeated arm wrestling champion. He loved sports of all kinds and was a proud supporter of the Broncos, Avalanche, Nuggets and Rockies as well as Montrose High School football and wrestling.
He loved to dance, especially to polka music at family parties. John loved to play his harmonica and he sang beautifully until days before his death, remembering all the words to his favorite songs despite his advanced dementia.
John had the softest heart for all creatures big and small. He was a devoted and protective husband and father, a loving brother and a proud Poppy to his grandkids. John was a wise businessman and witty and charming person who loved a good laugh.
John’s spirit will live on through his surviving family members: his daughter Melissa (Missy) Tyson (Clay) of Higgins, Texas; son Marius (Marty) Deltondo (Janelle) of Montrose; Melanie Bushee (John McGuire) of Montrose; brother Albert (Donna) of Deltondo, California; sisters Josie Deltondo (Dennis Bailey) of Montrose; Terri Hanna (Earl Elam) of Montrose; Linda George (Tim Duffy) of Montrose, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his father Domenick, mother Jane, wife Judy, Homer and Lillie Priddy (in-laws), Lorraine Deltondo, sister and brother-in-law(s) Jim Moore and Ray Morgan.
In John’s own words, “Glad you got to see me! Don’t do anything I’d do.”
In lieu of flowers please contribute to HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
A celebration of John’s life will be at the Montrose Elks Lodge #1053, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crippin Funeral Home.