OBITUARY: John Loring
Gabrielle Chandler

John Malcolm Loring Jr. passed away at his home on the morning of Feb. 23, 2023. He was 88.

Services will be held 10:00 am Monday May 15, 2023, at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway Grand Junction, Colorado.

