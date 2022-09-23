OBITUARY: John Merritt King

John Merritt King

John Merritt King of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, in Montrose. John was born in Montrose to Dwain and Marilyn King on May 7, 1960. He graduated from Olathe High School in 1978 and completed a course at the Delta-Montrose Vo-Tech in diesel mechanics.

