John Robert Anderson
July 25, 1941 - May 27, 2020
John Robert Anderson left us on Wednesday, May 27. He was 78 years old. Born in Spokane, Washington on July 25, 1941 to Charlotte and Elmer Anderson.
John spent most of his childhood in the Kent, Washington area where he fostered an affection for the outdoors and agriculture. As a young boy he worked at a dairy, helped on the family farm and often went hunting and fishing.
A discipline he learned from his father was to never start a project without researching it thoroughly at the public library. John maintained that practice throughout his life. He never owned a personal computer.
He graduated from Issaquah High School in 1960, before attending a technical college in the Denver area. He went on to work for NCR Corporation as an equipment repair technician.
Shortly after his father’s death John purchased the family farm in Delta,CO and left NCR to begin a career as a farmer. It was his greatest joy.
John also enjoyed tinkering with inventions mostly for practical uses in his own life. He was an excellent mechanic, enjoyed collecting gems and unique rocks and loved exploring western Colorado with his brother Jerry.
John never married and had no children.
John is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Charlotte (Purdum). his brother Jerry Anderson and his wife Ingrid (Buch), his brother Dennis Anderson and his wife Pauline (Ellison).
He is survived by his brothers Tom Anderson (Doris) and Morris Anderson (Lila) and sister Jennie Anderson plus numerous nieces and nephews.
His family and friends will miss his great advice, dry wit and worldly knowledge. He was very much loved by all.
Arrangements are under the care of Taylor Funeral Service and crematory.
Graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 2pm at Mesa View Cemetery.
“Life is not forever but love is.”
