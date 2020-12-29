OBITUARY: John Stephen 'Steve' Glasmann

John Stephen ‘Steve’ Glasmann
John Stephen “Steve” Glasmann, 76, of Montrose died at Montrose Memorial Hospital on Dec. 23 after a long battle with cancer. Steve was born on Aug. 12, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia.
Steve graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Science from the University of Idaho where he met his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Nix Glasmann. Steve later went on to graduate with a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Steve and his family then moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he became general manager of several media stations. Steve and family moved to Montrose in 1991 when he bought and managed the local radio stations KUBC and KKXK.
Steve was a very respected and involved community leader in Montrose. He was board chair for MEDC for 10 years, as well as serving on the board for Montrose Memorial Hospital over many years. Steve was also the council president and treasurer for Zion Lutheran Church. He served as chair for the board of Bethany College and he was a board member for Bethphage. Steve was a generous man who donated to many local organizations. He loved being outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish, four wheeling, boating and traveling. He also enjoyed going to the theater, playing cards and poker night with the guys.
Steve was a loving husband and father who taught his children their faith in God, to work hard and love harder. He taught his children how to always do the right thing and how to forgive others even when it was hard.
Steve Glasmann had a daughter, Stephanie Lynn Glasmann Aller who preceded him in death on April 14, 2015. Steve was survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Nix Glasmann; and his two daughters and their spouses, Heather Glasmann Buchholtz and Jim Buchholtz, and Courtney Glasmann Morrison and Stuart Morrison. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Woodbury; and his four grandchildren, Zane Aller, Piper Aller, Logan Morrison and Cameron Morrison.
The funeral was held at Zion Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
