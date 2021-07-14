OBITUARY: John Stinnett

John Stinnett
Cedaredge resident John Stinnett passed away Saturday, June 26, 202, at his home in Cedaredge, Colorado. He was 41.
John Michael Stinnett was born on April 26, 1980 to Phillip Burkes Stinnett Jr. and Diane Jean (Sorkis) Stinnett in Montrose, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Montrose, graduating from Montrose High School in 1998. John went on to further his education at Colorado State University, graduating with degrees in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics and in Management Information Systems.
John was a resident of Cedaredge since 2008, previously living in Fort Collins. John loved being with his family and his dog, Molly. He enjoyed computer technology, web design, politics and photography as well as traveling. His greatest joy was spending time with his niece and nephews.
John is survived by his parents; Phillip and Diane Stinnett, his sister Christine Merriman (Kyle) and their children Jacob, and Caitlyn, and his brother James Stinnett (Craig Bosson) and their son Josh, and by several uncles, aunts, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt and uncle.
John had a big heart and loving personality. John was loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Chapel Of The Cross, Cedaredge, Colorado.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
