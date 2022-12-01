OBITUARY: John Tencick

Alamosa resident John Joe Tencick, 93, died Aug. 2, 2022, at the Evergreen Nursing Home in Alamosa, Colorado.
John was born in Tilden, Illinois, on Feb. 28, 1929, the son of Antonio “Tony” Tencich and Antonia Dusman Tencich.
John attended school at the University of North Carolina and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
John worked, prior to his retirement, as a commercial real estate broker in Colorado and Wyoming; and also worked as a Texaco bulk distributor in Laramie, Wyoming.
His true loves were fly fishing and opera music. He traveled around the world and volunteered for various charitable organizations. In his younger years, he was a Boy Scout troop leader. John was a life-long Rotarian; served as treasurer for the Montrose Botanical Garden in Montrose, Colorado, and started the Mac User Club in Montrose.
He is survived by his son Thomas Tencick and his children Phillp and Robin Tencick; his daughters Cynthia Tencick; Lisa Jaminet and her children Jesse and Jeremy Jaminet; and Pamela Brekken; his great-grandchildren Jaelie and Taela Jaminet (Jesse Jaminet’s children), and Mason Jaminet and Kaya Jaminet (Jeremy Jaminet’s children).
John is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Antonia; his brothers Anthony Tencich and George Tencich; and his sister Lena DeSouza.
Cremation was chosen and private services will be held.
Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, tributes, or words of comfort for John’s family, please visit www.RogersFunerals.com
To plant a tree in memory of John Tencick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone