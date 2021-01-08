OBITUARY: John W. Harshman

John W. Harshman
John W. Harshman, age 71, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. He was born on Oct. 5, 1949, to John C. and Mabel Harshman in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and raised on the family farm in Wiggins, Colorado. He grew up working in the fields and taking care of his animals. While in college, he met Cheryl Cassidy and they were married on Dec. 30, 1970. Their first son, Jeramy, was born in March of 1972.
John entered the US Army September 1972 and in March of 1973 moved his family to Germany during his tour of duty overseas. Their second son, Jason, was born there in October 1974. They came back to Colorado in February of 1975. After his honorable discharge, John worked construction and finished college, graduating in December 1977 with a degree in elementary education. In March of 1978 he moved to Montrose with his family, two kids, a dog/cat and no jobs and bought a small house. He was soon teaching at Pomona Elementary School and later moved with the sixth-graders to Columbine Middle School where he taught until his retirement in 2007. He had a fun personality and loved to tease and play with his grandkids. No one was exempt from his hijinks.
Camping, boating, a good water fight or just jumping in to do some work with family and friends was always at the top of his list and he made sure a good time could be had by all. After retirement, he and Cheryl took several trips abroad and traveled in their camper across the US, very often with the whole family.
He was a member of the Montrose Mountain men, loved shooting trap and skeet, reloading and competing with his friends at the Blow Fly Club in Olathe and Delta Trap Club.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry and Charles Harshman. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Jeramy of Montrose and Jason (Melisa) Harshman of Loveland; his grandchildren, Camron, Sarah, Corbin, Tyler and Jake Harshman; great-granddaughters, Aisla and Liley Harshman; his sisters, Geraldine (Howard) Kramer and Janet (Don) Eisenach; sisters-in-law, Pat (Mark) Schumaker and Berni Cassidy, nieces and nephews, Teri Repta, LeAnn Kramer, Wayne and Eugene Eisenach, Debra Nedeau, Charlie Harshman, Jennifer Lodato, Scott Cassidy; and so many great-nieces and nephews.
Johnny touched a lot of lives with his big heart, strength and wisdom. He was a gentle, kind, loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by so many.
Thank you for such a wonderful life dad, we love you.
There will be a graveside service on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.