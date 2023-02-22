OBITUARY: John W. Overholser
Gabrielle Chandler

Long time Montrose attorney John W. Overholser died at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2023 at the age of 85 as a result of complications following mitral valve replacement. His cherished wife, Carol, was at his side.

John was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1937. As a young child his family moved to Montrose, Colorado before moving to Boulder. He and Carol met at the Boulder Christian Church during high school and married in June of 1957.

To plant a tree in memory of John Overholser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?