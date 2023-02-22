OBITUARY: John W. Overholser

Long time Montrose attorney John W. Overholser died at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2023 at the age of 85 as a result of complications following mitral valve replacement. His cherished wife, Carol, was at his side.
John was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1937. As a young child his family moved to Montrose, Colorado before moving to Boulder. He and Carol met at the Boulder Christian Church during high school and married in June of 1957.
John attended the University of Colorado where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree and graduated from CU Law School in 1962.That same year he and Carol moved their young family to Montrose where they lived until 2013. John had a rewarding 50 year law career in Montrose. Andrew J. Slee was his partner for many of those years. In addition to his law practice, John was a leader in the development of the Region 10 organization and served as its general counsel. John was an active member of the Montrose Rotary Club and served as president and on many committees. He was President of the Mental Health Clinic Board and was involved in the development of the Community Foundation. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and generously served on boards of directors with other community organizations.
John was known for his warm sense of humor that he loved sharing while serving as MC for community functions. John and Carol were active members of the United Methodist Church for many years and of the First United Church of Christ. John was a lay minister and enjoyed giving the occasional sermon and teaching adult Bible studies. Playing golf at Cobble Creek Golf Club and Black Canyon Golf Course was one of his favorite pastimes.
Upon retirement, John and Carol moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona, where he had the opportunity to play golf everyday even if he didn’t actually go to the golf course. In addition to golfing, John taught classes at the Sun Lakes New Adventures in Learning community education center. He enjoyed helping Carol garden, cooking on his gas grill, eating the delicious meals prepared by Carol and graciously entertaining family and friends.
In addition to Carol, John is survived by his children Vicki Overholser Penwell, Stacia Overholser Brethen, John Andrew (Drew) Overholser and Jason Wayne Overholser. He had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Overholser and his brother-in-law Bud Terrell. He is preceded in death by his brother Stephen Overholser, parents Wayne and Evaleth Overholser and his in-laws Hershal and Tina Terrell. John loved proudly telling friends and healthcare providers that he and Carol truly adored one another and had been married for 65 wonderful years.
