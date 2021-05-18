John Wesley Easton
John Wesley Easton peacefully passed away in his sleep May 14, 2021, from the effects of frontotemporal dementia.
John was born on a farm near Marysville, Ohio, on July 31, 1932. He likened living on the farm to primitive camping: no convenience utilities or indoor plumbing. While working in the field, he would gaze up at over-flying airplanes and dream of a different life. He attended Ohio State University and attained a business degree, a commission in the Air Force, and his wife of 64 years, Lois. John’s Air Force career took him and his family to such exotic places as Pine Castle, Georgia; Lubbock, Texas; and the Philippine Islands. John loved to fly. Through his years of military and general aviation flying, he piloted at least 45 different types of aircraft that included 12 types of military aircraft. He claimed his favorite was the Lockheed Constellation.
But John was much more than a pilot. Despite his imposing and impressive physique, John was a very gentle and caring man, always quick to laugh. He was a man who was seldom angry, and was always patient while exposing loved ones to new experiences. He taught his children and grand-children that respect was a two way street; he showed us respect and he did not give that away freely. Many people admired him for nothing more than being himself. He fervently cared for his family, from little gestures like always walking on the street-side of the sidewalk, to rushing to aid anyone physically or mentally suffering. Though his decline was slow and protracted, we will always remember John as the man who could kick a football 60 yards with six seconds of hang time, who could pitch a softball 80 miles per h
our, who won the “Best Legs of Clark Airbase,” who showed his sons how to build a barn, who patiently taught his children to be proud of what we do and to do things well, who was always there when we needed him most.
One of John’s favorite poems was The Deacon’s Masterpiece or, the Wonderful “One-hoss Shay”: A Logical Story, and like the shay in the poem, John never broke down; he has simply and entirely worn out. He would appreciate the analogy.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; sisters Ruth Ellen and Joan; and brother Larry. His immediate family misses him greatly: his children Steve, Greg, and Janet, his sister Eileen, and their spouses, and his four grandchildren Nick, Erin, Taylor, and Alex.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.