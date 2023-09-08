OBITUARY: Joleen Lynette Philbeck

Joleen Lynette Philbeck, 56, left this life on earth on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after battling Glioblastoma for 16 months. She was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath.
Joleen was born the youngest of five children to Sam and Jo Marie Stewart in Montrose, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 1966. She grew up as a cowgirl on her family’s ranch in the mountains. She always knew Jesus from the faithful witness of her parents, and was baptized at age 8.
She moved away to attend Dallas Christian College after high school, where she met the love of her life, Kenneth Philbeck. He won her heart, and they were married in 1988. They have three children.
Joleen and Ken moved to Broken Arrow, Okla., where they lived for 20 years, then relocated to Savannah, Georgia, in 2009. Joleen worked in various roles and was beloved by her coworkers. She taught Sunday school, volunteered on youth trips, traveled around the world to various missions, and was the faithful pastor’s wife. Wherever she was, she found a way to serve others. Above everything else, she served and loved her family. She was always the most proud of her children, and once she had grandchildren, she couldn’t stop talking about them. Her peaceful presence and ability to give her undivided attention to anyone she met will be greatly missed. She cared for people, and she shared the light of Jesus Christ wherever she was.
Joleen leaves behind husband, Kenneth; daughter, Megan (Garrett) Huxford; sons, Brandon (Devin) and Travis (Brai); grandchildren, Sarah, Sam, Kenny, and Libby; parents, Sam and Jo Marie Stewart; sister, Cindy (Ryan) Whitfield; brothers, Jim (Debbie) and Todd (Roxie) Stewart; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
A memorial service honoring Joleen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Henderson Campus of Compassion Christian Church in Savannah.
