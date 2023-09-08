OBITUARY: Joleen Lynette Philbeck

Joleen Lynette Philbeck, 56, left this life on earth on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after battling Glioblastoma for 16 months. She was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath.

Joleen was born the youngest of five children to Sam and Jo Marie Stewart in Montrose, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 1966. She grew up as a cowgirl on her family’s ranch in the mountains. She always knew Jesus from the faithful witness of her parents, and was baptized at age 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Joleen Philbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

