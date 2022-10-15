OBITUARY: Jon David Rardin

Jon David Rardin

Jon David Rardin passed away to his heavenly home on Oct. 4, 2022. Jon was surrounded by his loving family in his Montrose home of 41 years after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

