OBITUARY: Jon David Rardin

Jon David Rardin
Jon David Rardin passed away to his heavenly home on Oct. 4, 2022. Jon was surrounded by his loving family in his Montrose home of 41 years after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jon was born on Nov. 15, 1942, at the family farm near Parkston, South Dakota, to parents Wesley Rardin and Mabel Taylor Rardin. He attended the local high school where he played football and ran track. His lifelong passion for running was inspired by his older brother William, a local track star. At the age of 15, Jon rescued William from a tragic swimming accident, although William later succumbed to his injuries.
Jon worked on the family farm throughout his college years at South Dakota State University. Upon graduation Jon went to work for the South Dakota Department of Welfare in Aberdeen, South Dakota. During this time, he joined the State Air National Guard; he continued to serve at the local Montrose Armory before being honorably discharged in 2002 after 22 years of service.
Jon met his beloved wife by opening his office building door for her on her first day of work, only to find out she would have the office next door to him. Following their marriage, they moved with his Civil Service career to Norfolk, Nebraska, where they welcomed their first child, Genevieve. They moved on to Huron, South Dakota, where they were blessed with their son, William. The next move was to Rapid City, South Dakota, then to Miles City, Montana, where they welcomed their son Matthew. There was a short move to Great Falls, Montana. After leaving Montana they moved to Montrose in 1981 where they finally settled down for good when Jon became the manager of the local Social Security office.
Each move meant leaving good friends and churches, but they kept their beloved memories. On Sept. 9, Jon and Barbara celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. They cherished their years together; the love they shared, their three children, four grandchildren and their blessed home. Jon was always grateful for his life and family.
In his retirement, Jon enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren, looking after older friends, and caring for his beautiful yard and trees. When the local guardsmen were sent to Afghanistan he filled in as a military honor guardsman for military burials. He served honorably and made many close friends through his continued service. Jon also volunteered at the local chapter of the American Legion where he helped with the fundraising through their bingo nights.
Jon was a quiet, positive man that would have a twinkle in his eye when sharing an old family joke. He enjoyed talking to old friends and reminiscing about the past and discussing historical events. His handwritten letters were always something to look forward to and were cherished by those who received them. He found contentment at home; but enjoyed the occasional family trip to Mexico. He encouraged his wife, Barbara, to travel and supported her activities. Jon overcame the tragic death of his son, Bill, with strength, love, and leadership to support his family.
Jon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Rardin; daughter Genevieve Lyon, (Robert Nelson); Montrose, son Matthew Rardin, (Hart), San Bruno, California; grandchildren Clairissa and Alexa Lyon, Emma Lou and Wesley Rardin, brother Robert Rardin, (Donna) Bolingbrook, Illinois; close cousins Shirley Martin, (Dale) Jim Taylor (Karen), all of Mesa, Arizona\; nephew Doug Mika, (Angel) Pinedale, Wyoming, and extended cousins’ nieces and nephews.
Jon was preceded in death by his son Bill Rardin; his parents; his older brother, William Rardin; older sisters, Betty Jones and Bonnie Mika.
Many thanks to HopeWest Hospice, Comfort Keepers, devoted personal caretakers, and generous and thoughtful friends and neighbors. Jon spoke frequently about his appreciation of the goodness of others.
We will celebrate his life with his fellow honorary guardsman, with whom he felt privileged to serve. We will honor his love of God, family, friends, and country.
The service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at Grand View Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at Cobble Creek Golf Course Clubhouse.