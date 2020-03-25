Obituary: Jose 'Lalo' Samora

Jose Adelaido "Lalo" Samora, 92, of Montrose, passed away at San Juan Living Center on March 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. His stepson Robert Morales, and grandson Fernando Morales, were at his side.
Lalo was born in La Puente, New Mexico to Adelaido Samora and Onofre Aguilar. During his lifetime, he worked many jobs as a construction laborer and farm worker, but his favorite work was sheep herding. He was always speaking of the mountains, his horses, his dogs, and the closeness he had with nature. He enjoyed reminiscing of his sheep herding days to all who sat to visit with him. He never met a stranger — not at his sheep camp or his home. He always had food, coffee, and green chile ready for anyone who came to his door.
He became a part of the Morales family in 1990 when he met Bernardita Morales and her family. From that time until his death, he was a stepdad to Robert and Jose Morales and a grandpa to their children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Ernesto, Marcelino, Reynal and Gabriel Samora; his sisters Isabel Ulibarri, Genoveva Ulibarri, and Angelina Maestas; his companion Bernardita Morales; and his stepson Jose Morales. Lalo is survived by Robert (Lesley) Morales; Matilde Morales; step-grandsons Dario, Dale and Fernando (Sarah); two step-grandchildren; his niece Navora Martinez and family; and many other nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed visiting.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lokey, SJLC staff, and the Hope West hospice nurses for the kindness and care extended to him during his illness. A very special thank you to his dear friend Eucharistic Minister Bobbi French for the spiritual care and special treats she always brought to him to brighten his day. Rest in peace now, Lalo. We will miss you very much.
Due to the current virus outbreak, memorial services will be held at a later date to accommodate all his family and friends.
