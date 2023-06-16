OBITUARY: Joseph Delfin Mora; March 26, 1957 – May 7, 2023

Joseph Mora passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, at his home in Montrose, Colorado with family by his side.

Joseph was born March 26, 1957, to Adolfo Mora and Selida Mora (Leyba) in Montrose, Colorado. Joseph graduated from Montrose High School in 1975 and lived in Montrose for most of his life. He loved working in the coal mines and for the City of Delta. He loved the outdoors and going up to the mountains. Joseph enjoyed helping people, especially helping his family with yard work. Joseph was always willing to help anyone in need. People would often

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Mora; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?