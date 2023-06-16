OBITUARY: Joseph Delfin Mora; March 26, 1957 – May 7, 2023

Joseph Mora passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, at his home in Montrose, Colorado with family by his side.
Joseph was born March 26, 1957, to Adolfo Mora and Selida Mora (Leyba) in Montrose, Colorado. Joseph graduated from Montrose High School in 1975 and lived in Montrose for most of his life. He loved working in the coal mines and for the City of Delta. He loved the outdoors and going up to the mountains. Joseph enjoyed helping people, especially helping his family with yard work. Joseph was always willing to help anyone in need. People would often
describe Joseph as a hard-working, dependable, and trustworthy man. Joseph loved music, dancing, artwork and enjoyed teaching his grandkids Spanish. Joseph enjoyed playing pool, board games, and cards in his spare time.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Adolfo y Selida (Sally) Mora. Paternal grandparents Delfin y Margarita Mora and maternal grandparents Manual y Josefina Leyba. Joseph is survived by his sons, John (Tiffany) Mora and Raymond (Veronica) Mora. Brothers Leroy (Sally) Romero and Lloyd (Josie) Mora. Sisters Lydia (Isidro) Carreno and Darlene Mora. Grandchildren Amaris, Alonzo, Arayah, Sienna, Scarlett, Joaquin, and Ezra Mora.
Joseph will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends from Montrose, Utah, New Mexico, and California.
Joseph was truly a wonderful, generous, humble man who will be missed greatly.
Joseph’s Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive in Montrose, Colorado, at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, followed by his inurnment at Grand View Cemetery. Joseph’s Celebration of Life will continue at St. Mary Catholic Church for a luncheon.
Joseph’s family would like to thank Hope West and River Valley Family Health Center for all their support. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
