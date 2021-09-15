OBITUARY: Joseph DelTonto

Joseph DelTonto
Montrose lifetime resident, Joseph DelTonto, age 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021
Joseph was born at home on Jan. 20,1936, to Pete and Susie DelTonto in Montrose, Colorado.
He spent his childhood east of Montrose working on the family farm alongside his parents, six brothers and five sisters. Joseph married Hazel Sutherlin in Montrose and together they raised seven children. Although their marriage later ended in divorce, they remained good friends and enjoyed holidays and get-togethers with their children and grandchildren until her death on Dec. 9, 2008.
Joseph (Joe) worked for the National Forest Service building many campsites and trails, a job in which he often commented he enjoyed and made many lifelong friends. He also worked as a rock truck driver on the Morrow Point Dam Project and continued to farm and ranch. His love for farming and ranching ran deep in his heart that continued until his death. Even though he couldn’t physically farm this past year due to illness, he passed down his wisdom and legacy of the family farm to his children.
He served three terms on the Montrose Consumers CO-OP as a board member and officer where his knowledge and business skills in farming and ranching helped lead the company through some tough times.
Joe is survived by his seven children, Helene Tohill, Joey and Charlene DelTonto, Patty and Mike Bertram, Kathy DelTonto, Danny DelTonto, Roy and Sandy DelTonto, Ben DelTonto and Heather Abts.
Joseph known as (POP) by his 13 grandchildren will be greatly missed but leaves behind his legacy of a strong will, love for family and a never give up look at life. Grandchildren: Travis Jackson, Mandy Bertram, Shasta Roberts, Ty and Kelli Roberts, Cameron and Brie Roberts, Mike DelTonto, Jamie and Chris Thompson, Kenneth Tohill, Jesse Tohill, Taylor DelTonto, Nicole and Chris Zahniser, Hunter DelTonto, Roshelle and Jose Suarez; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren
He is also survived by four sisters, Lena Whitworth, Florence and Ernie Veo, Anne and Ted Menica all of Montrose, Alice Miller of Lincoln California also survived by one brother John and Gerrie DelTonto of Alamosa. Preceding him in death are his parents, Pete and Susie DelTonto, grandson Johnathon Tohill, three brothers: Charlie, Bobby, Jimmy and four sisters: Mable, Paulina, Virginia and Betty.
A private family service and burial took place on Sept. 1,2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Montrose Elks Lodge on Sept. 18, 2021, from 5 — 10 p.m. with dinner being served at 6 for friends and family.
“ Our dad loved to dance so an honorary polka dance will conclude the celebration of his life.”
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice in loving memory of Joseph DelTonto.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. DelTonto’s family.
