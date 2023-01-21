OBITUARY: Joshua Levi Robinson

Joshua Levi Robinson of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. His unexpected death was felt deeply, and we mourn the loss of a son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Josh was born Jan. 9, 1980, during a snowstorm in Portland, Oregon, to John and Renee Robinson. At age 7, his family moved to Colorado, where he was homeschooled. Once he completed his education, he followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a master aviation mechanic. He moved to Oregon in 1998 to work in an aviation machine shop, returning to Colorado in 2001.

