OBITUARY: Joshua Levi Robinson

Joshua Levi Robinson of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023. His unexpected death was felt deeply, and we mourn the loss of a son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Josh was born Jan. 9, 1980, during a snowstorm in Portland, Oregon, to John and Renee Robinson. At age 7, his family moved to Colorado, where he was homeschooled. Once he completed his education, he followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a master aviation mechanic. He moved to Oregon in 1998 to work in an aviation machine shop, returning to Colorado in 2001.
He began working at Western Skyways in Montrose as an engine assembly mechanic. In 2009, he became a partner in the family business (Colorado Airparts) with his father and brothers, Jesse and Joe, where he was the shop machinist and engine assembler. Known for high standards and friendly service, he was proud that his work reflected the values of his dad.
Josh was a kind man and a very loyal friend. He built friendships that stood the test of time with people all over the country. Whether they were hunting, fishing, camping, or exploring, Josh enjoyed the outdoors and loved to share it with family and friends. Josh always made you feel welcome, and invitations and opportunities for fun were met with an enthusiastic, “Heck, yeah!” He cared for kids and was a loving uncle to his 19 nieces and nephews.
Josh is preceded in death by his father John (Jan. 9, 2016). He is survived by his mother Renee of Delta; brothers Roger (Kristin), Jesse (Mindy), and Joe (Andrea) also of Delta; brother Jacob (Amy) of Saugus, Massachusetts, and sister Jannie Fockler (Jared) of Montrose, along with countless family members and friends.
No funeral is planned at this time; family and friends will gather this summer to celebrate his life and share memories of the man they all loved.
