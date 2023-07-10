OBITUARY: Joyce Elizabeth Corley; December 16, 1940 - July 5, 2023

In Loving Memory of Joyce Elizabeth Corley, December 16, 1940 - July 5, 2023
Joyce Elizabeth Corley, a remarkable woman who touched countless lives with her unwavering dedication and infectious spirit, has peacefully made her transition. Born in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 16, 1940, she was the beloved daughter of Moses B. Terry and Liney Terry and the eldest of four cherished siblings.
Joyce's love story began in her mother's cafe in 1957 when she met the love of her life, Ron, shortly after his return from serving in the US Army. On April 5, 1959, they embarked on their lifelong journey together, exchanging vows in a joyous family wedding. Ron made a heartfelt promise to Joyce's father that he would ensure she received a college education, and true to his word, Joyce pursued her dreams, earning multiple degrees with a focus on education.
A woman of extraordinary talent and unwavering determination, Joyce flourished in her illustrious career as an educator, administrator, and passionate advocate for equitable education. Her impact reached far and wide, as she worked tirelessly to empower countless young minds, shaping the future with her visionary ideas and compassionate heart.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Joyce embraced her creative side. Exploring various artistic pursuits, from pottery and macrame to painting and crafts, she found solace and joy in expressing herself. However, it was through the lens of a camera that Joyce discovered her true passion for still art, capturing moments that resonated with the beauty of life.
Joyce and Ron's love expanded their family as they welcomed two beloved children, Jeffrey and Wendy, into their hearts through adoption. Together, they led a fulfilling life in the serene suburbs of West Covina, California. While summers were spent creating cherished memories at Pismo and Leo Carillo beaches with dear friends, the family embarked on an extraordinary journey in 1976, the bicentennial year. Traveling across the nation, they explored state monuments and capitals, indulging Joyce's insatiable thirst for history.
Later in life, Ron and Joyce embarked on adventures to Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico, savoring the wonders of the world. They held deep gratitude for their upbringing and the opportunity to witness the vast beauty this planet had to offer.
Above all, family held a special place in Joyce's heart. She delighted in gathering with loved ones for holidays and weekends, relishing the bonds that strengthened with each passing year.
Their shared faith was a cornerstone of their lives, and they found solace and fellowship at All Nations SDA Church in Monrovia, California, where their church family embraced them with open arms.
Joyce's warmth and kindness fostered countless lifelong friendships. From her involvement in organizations such as TOPS to the close-knit circle of colleagues in education, her life was enriched by these connections. In Montrose, Colorado, where she resided for over two decades, Joyce and Ron found a beautiful community of friends who filled their days with laughter, shared experiences, volunteering, and cherished moments with her dear photography club and book club.
Joyce Elizabeth Corley's remarkable legacy will forever echo in the hearts of those she touched. She leaves behind cherished memories, a wealth of knowledge, and an indomitable spirit that will inspire those who knew her. She leaves behind her sister, Carol Ann Davis, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, cousins, a host of others too many to count, her grandson Ethan Virgil and granddaughter Jessica Corley, her two children Jeffrey Corley and Wendy Corley, and countless friends that are like family. As we honor her memory, let us also celebrate the vibrant life she lived and the immeasurable impact she made on the world around her.
Memorial Services are currently being held at Crippin Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Interment will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to local organizations Ron and Joyce were both fond of.