OBITUARY: Joyce Kinzel

Joyce Ann Kinzel was born on Oct. 31, 1936, in Galt, Iowa. Her parents were Clarence Arthur Wing and Florence Lucille Goodell Wing. Joyce married Warren Lavern Kinzel on June 2, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Highland Park Christian Church. Joyce obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Drake University in 1958. Joyce and Warren moved from River Falls, Wisconsin to Colorado after retiring in 1997. They moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2007 to present and are members of the Montrose United Methodist Church.
She is survived by Warren Kinzel (husband) and “Aussie” (furry friend) along with three daughters, Cindi McDonald (daughter) with husband Kevin; Scott McDonald (grandson) married to Kaitlin with Lucy (great-granddaughter), and Kelli McDonald (granddaughter); Lori Maples (daughter) married to Mike Maples and Kinzel Maples (granddaughter); Kristin Quere (daughter) married to Paul Quere; Jacob Quere (grandson) married to Casey; Jamie Olson (granddaughter) married to Colton Olson, and Marcus Quere (grandson).
Joyce always had a kind heart for anyone and everyone. She was a beautiful wife celebrating 65 years of marriage to the love of her life, Warren. As a mom, grandmother, friend and teacher she endlessly displayed kindness and compassion. She dedicated her life to teaching Kindergarten for 25 years. Worldwide travels took her to many places. Proud of her Norwegian heritage, Norway was her favorite. Joyce and Warren enjoyed endless hours finding treasures and caring for their four-legged friends. Joyce enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, baking and reading. She was a talented seamstress who made beautiful quilts, her own wedding dress and countless outfits including special Christmas pajamas. Joyce was also involved with various church groups throughout her life and P.E.O. Women’s Organization. Her favorite song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” reflects her outlook on life.
Her strength, faith and love will live forever in all the hearts she touched. She will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life will take place in June, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of love and generosity, donations can be made to HopeWest/Hospice in Montrose, Colorado, https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/ or the charity of your choice.
