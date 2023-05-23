OBITUARY: Joyce Norman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Norman, a loving and compassionate woman whose presence will be missed by all who knew her.
Joyce was born on Jan. 31, 1935, and passed away on May 6, 2023.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Furstenfeld; her daughter-in-law, Julie Furstenfeld; her grandson, Henry Furstenfeld; her great grandson, Stephen Riley Furstenfeld; her sister, Kathryn Vaughan; her brother, James Walding; and his wife Margaret Walding; and her sister in-law Eunice Walding.
A visitation for Joyce will be held on May 26, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cashner Funeral Home & Garden Park Cemetery. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10 a.m., also at Cashner Funeral Home & Garden Park Cemetery. Internment will be immediately after the service at County Line Cemetery in Willis, Texas.
Joyce was best known for her loving, compassionate, and generous nature. She lived by the golden rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," and imparted this important life lesson to those around her. Her legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her. Joyce was a beacon of light in the lives of her family and friends, and her memory will live on as a reminder of the powerful impact one person's love and compassion can have on the world.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Norman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
