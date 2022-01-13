OBITUARY: Juanita Faye Moore

Life time resident Juanita Faye Moore, age 93, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at her home with her daughter Jeannie at her side.
Juanita (Nita) Faye Hudson was born March 23, 1928, in Brighton, Colorado, to Joe and Anna Belle (Snyder) Hudson. Her family moved to Montrose in the early 1930s. She attended Maple Grove country school and graduated from Montrose High School in 1946. After high school she attended a business school in Colorado Springs Colorado.
She returned to Montrose and went to work for Hartman Brothers.
On March 5, 1949, she married Carlyle G. “Squint” Moore. This union gave them two children Jeannie and Terry. They lost Terry on Sept. 11, 1986. They made their home in Coal Creek Valley and farmed there until they retired in 1981 and moved into town. They were married 57 years.
Nita was your typical farmer’s wife helping Squint and Terry. She was a wonderful homemaker and took pride in her home, yard, and garden. For several years they sorted potatoes for Verl Catlin. She had many friends and loved going dancing at the Elks Lodge on Saturday nights. Nita was ALWAYS A LADY no matter what she was doing or where she was. She had her hair done every Friday for over 70 years.
Nita was preceded in death by her loving husband Squint in 2006; son Terry in 1986; sister Martha Jean; parents Jo and Annie; two brothers-in-law Vernon Watts and Bud Strahm, and niece Dorthy Hicks.
She is survived by daughter Jeannie (Keith) Loucks of Eckert; daughter-in-law Vicki (Kurt) Lindley of Cedaredge; sisters Joan Strahm and Betty Watts and brothers George (Gloria) Hudson of Montrose and Robert (Cindy) Hudson of Wauneta, Nebraska.
Survivors also include grandsons Lee (Karen) and Danny (Paula) Loucks of Loveland; Scott (Michelle) Moore of Delta; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and nephews as well.
WE LOVE HER SO VERY MUCH AND WILL MISS HER!
Honorary pallbearers will be Lee and Danny Loucks, Gary, Dusty, and Cody Hudson, Scott Moore and Preston Watts.
Services will be held at 3 p.m.January 15, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home 803 E. Main, Montrose, Colorado.
Interment will be held at Grand view Cemetery following the service. There will be a reception at the Elks Lodge in Montrose at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of The Grand Valley or the Carlyle and Juanita Moore Scholarship Fund at Montrose Community Foundation, PO Box 3020 Montrose, CO 81402.
