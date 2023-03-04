OBITUARY: Judy and Henry Kuntz

The family of Judy Ellen Kuntz (Tessman) and Henry Joseph Kuntz are saddened to announce the passing of Judy on Dec. 21, 2022, who was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Henry on Jan. 13, 2021.
Judy enjoyed a multitude of interests, crafts, and hobbies. They were usually shared with friends and family and extensive in variety. Including: scrapbooking, cricut crafts, quilting and sewing, watercolor and oil painting, knitting and crocheting, camping, fishing, treasure hunting, metal detecting, making greeting cards, hiking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, spending time with family and friends, she always made time and looked forward to visitors.
Judy E. Kuntz was born on Nov. 29, 1944, to Henry and Candelaria (Sena) Tessman in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and left this earthly realm on Dec. 21, 2022, after a two-year battle with chronic myeloid leukemia, followed by acute myeloid leukemia.
We celebrated Judy’s birthday with her and enjoyed Thanksgiving. Then on Dec. 20, she fell gravely ill. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully the next morning at the age of 78 years.
It would be wrong to say that Judy lost her battle with leukemia, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. Judy stayed strong and positive. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Judy. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight, she now has eternal life.
Judy married her soulmate, Henry, on Feb. 6, 1965, and they were married for 54 years and 11 months.
Henry and Judy are lovingly remembered by their son Joseph (Angela) Kuntz; daughter, Hannah (Jon) Grady; grandchildren Sierra Kuntz, Tyler Grady, Megan Rubalcaba, Zerek Kuntz, Brandon Rubalcaba, and Kayla Grady; as well as family members: Sandy Riffel (Davis Kuntz), Henry (Clara) Tessman, Henry III (Cindy) Tessman, Charles (Cindi) Tessman; Joel “Jody” (Cindy) Davis, Sheryl “Sherry” (James) Wardlaw [Davis], Meschelle “Shelly” (Linus) Fox [Davis] and nieces and nephews.
Henry was born on June 21, 1939, in Texas, to Joseph M. and Elizabeth (McCoy) Kuntz. Henry was raised in Albuquerque and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. Then he met the love of his life, Judy. Henry was in the Air National Guard. Together Henry and Judy moved to Montrose, Colorado, where they raised their two children on Spring Creek Mesa.
Henry owned Alta Manufacturing for over 30 years. After a battle with heart disease, he was surrounded by family, smiled at us and passed away on Jan. 13, 3021, at the age of 81.
Henry and Judy enjoyed many outdoor areas such Uncompahgre Plateau, Jamos Mountains, hunting, fishing, photographing, shooting, prospecting for gold, and treasure hunting in Tonopah, Nevada, to name a few of recent. Henry and Judy will be missed by the San Juan Shooting Range, Uncompahgre Treasure Club, numerous friends and affiliations over the years in Montrose Colorado.
Please join us as we express our faith, love and hope at 10 a.m. on Friday March 10, 2023. Henry and Judy want to be buried together. You are invited to join the family for a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary's Drive, Montrose, with Fr. Matthew Wertin in Montrose, Colorado. All are welcome.
Judy and Henry will be buried together at the Rite of Committal; burial is at
Grand View Cemetery following the funeral mass; afterwards a reception is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Montrose.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to so many who helped care for our parents during their illness; and loving our parents so well. Including: Connie Healton, Vicki Stuart, Elisha Cummings, Gerilyn Jo “Jojo” Senior, the staff at the Montrose Memorial Hospital, The Montrose Cancer Center, and UC Health – Anschutz.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. and Mrs. Kuntz’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Kuntz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone