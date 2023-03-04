OBITUARY: Judy and Henry Kuntz

The family of Judy Ellen Kuntz (Tessman) and Henry Joseph Kuntz are saddened to announce the passing of Judy on Dec. 21, 2022, who was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Henry on Jan. 13, 2021.

Judy enjoyed a multitude of interests, crafts, and hobbies. They were usually shared with friends and family and extensive in variety. Including: scrapbooking, cricut crafts, quilting and sewing, watercolor and oil painting, knitting and crocheting, camping, fishing, treasure hunting, metal detecting, making greeting cards, hiking, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, spending time with family and friends, she always made time and looked forward to visitors.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Kuntz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?