Judy Fay Holton
February 8, 1941 - March 27, 2020
Judy Fay Holton of Montrose died suddenly on Friday morning, March 27. She was the very picture of health and happiness right up to the end. Doctors assure the family that she went quickly with no pain.
Judy Fay was born in Telluride and raised in Ouray. She was 79 years old. Her parents Justin and Belinda (Condotti) Fay were lifelong residents of Ouray and Montrose counties. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Justin Fay. She is survived by her brother Jack (Karen) Fay, sister Deby (Buddy) Kay, sister-in-law Pam Fay, husband Ed Holton, daughter Debra McQueen, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy and Ed were married in 1963 at St. Daniels Catholic Church in Ouray. They lived in San Jose, California until the late 1980s, when they returned to Colorado to be closer to their extended families.
Judy was a bright light in the community of Montrose, with many friends and a smile for everyone. She especially enjoyed going to the Valley Symphony Orchestra concerts with her friends. In fact, she loved all kinds of music, from Beyonce and Bruno Mars to Mozart and Vivaldi. She was a frequent patron of the Montrose Library and an avid reader. She also loved going to the movies and wouldn't miss an episode of Jeopardy, Dancing with the Stars, or American Idol.
Judy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer.
