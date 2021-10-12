Montrose resident Judy Lynn Willson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 61 years old.
Judy was born on Nov. 19, 1959, at Montrose, Colorado, to Donald and Elsie (Abrahamson) Hopping. She spent her childhood in Olathe and graduated from Foothills Christian Heritage. She furthered her education at Technical College of the Rockies and obtained her license as an LPN.
On June 23, 1979, Judy married the love of her life, Daniel Willson. They made Montrose their home and raised their two daughters here. Judy enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and her dogs. She liked to sew and crochet as well as spend time being outdoors and camping. She was a member of the Montrose Christian Church.
Judy is survived by her husband, Daniel Willson; daughters, Staci Schulz of Cimarron, Colorado, and Sandra Christensen of Commerce City, Colorado. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Daniel Christensen, Aisley Christensen, Paige Schulz, Levi Schulz, and Ayden Schulz.
Those preceding her in death are her father, Donald Hopping and most recently her mother Elsie Hopping, just five days after her.
Memorial contributions may be sent to her husband Daniel.
Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Thursday Oct. 14, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, 802 E. Main St., with burial at Grand View Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021, from 5 — 7 p.m., also at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.
