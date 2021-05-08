Obituary: Judy Marie Ottman

Judy Marie Ottman
Judy Marie Ottman died peacefully at home with Rick, her loving husband of more than 50 years, by her side on May 2, 2021. Judy was born to Jerome and Ann (Rady) Rath in Appleton, Wisconsin on Sept. 2, 1944. Judy attended St. Agnes School of Nursing in Fond-du-Lac, Wisconsin, graduating in 1965, and worked as a registered nurse for almost 10 years.
She met the love of her life, Rick Ottman, on a road trip in a VW Bug from Wisconsin to Denver in February 1970 and they were married in Brookfield, Wisconsin on Aug. 22, 1970. Judy and Rick made their first home together in Denver and later Westminster, Littleton, Parker and finally Montrose in 2015. Judys second career and professional love was that of librarian. She worked for the Arapahoe Library District in Littleton, Colorado for more than 30 years, earning her Masters in Library Science from Emporia State University-Emporia in the Rockies in 1992.
Judy loved cooking and crafts. She was a long-time quilter and brought that passion to every community she lived in. She was also a skilled card player playing Pinochle wherever she could find willing players. She most recently became a fan of Mah Jongg, playing weekly with her new neighbor friends in Montrose. Judy loved travelling and seeing new places with her husband. Since retirement, Rick and Judy took any number of long road trips around the country and Canada in their travel trailer, and were blessed to visit Europe and Alaska with lifelong friends.
Judy is survived by her husband Rick, her two children David (Jen) Ottman of Durango and Kathy (Sara) Dwight of Berkeley, California, six grandchildren (Zach and Sophia Ottman, Abby, Anna, Ben, and Claire Dwight) her sister Jane (Rath) Sackerson, her brothers Jack Rath, Bob Rath, and Bill Rath, her sister-in-law Marti Ottman, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins around the country.
Per her wishes, Judy was cremated, and the family is hosting a private celebration of life at home in beautiful Montrose with close family and friends.
