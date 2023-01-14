OBITUARY: Julia ‘Catherine’ Bliss; November 12, 1929 - January 4, 2023

Julia Catherine Bliss passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her granddaughter Lisa Romero’s residence in Montrose, Colorado. She was 93.

Catherine was born on Nov. 12, 1929, to Irma Lucille (Gorman) and Emery Arthur Hamilton in Protection, Kansas. She attended school in Montrose and Ouray counties.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Bliss; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?