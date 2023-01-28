OBITUARY: Karen 'Michelle' Swayne Courtney

Karen “Michelle” Swayne Courtney was born May 19, 1965, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Robert J. Swayne Jr. and Lydia J. Swayne. Spending her first six years of life near Virginia Beach inspired a love for the ocean and sandy beaches that never faded. Then her family moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, so her dad could study to become a Baptist preacher.

When Michelle was 12 years old her family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, as her dad followed his call to preach the Gospel “out West.” Michelle married her high school sweetheart, Ron Courtney, in 1982. In the winter of 1988, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado, and never left. Both of her children graduated from Montrose High School.

