OBITUARY: Karmen K. Keefauver

Karmen K. Keefauver
Karmen K. Keefauver of Montrose was born Dec. 15, 1958, in Glenwood, Colorado, and died Dec. 19, 2020 in Montrose.
She left behind two children; three grandchildren; two brothers; her mama; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews; cousins and many friends.
Karmen loved her animals — five horses, two little dogs and one cat; filling up hummingbird feeders and the other birds. She enjoyed gardening, especially her herb garden, harvesting, drying, storing in pretty jars for winter-use tomatoes and jalapenos to make salsa. Karmen enjoyed macrame and was an excellent seamstress.
She worked at Colorado West Property Management for many years.
Karmen loved her family and friends. She is greatly missed. Karmen was the beating heart of the family and greatly missed.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.
