OBITUARY: Karyn Almendarez

Karyn L. (Granger) Almendarez, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on March 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Karyn was born on Oct.9, 1952, to Walter and Peggy Lewis in Fort Worth, Texas. Growing up in Fort Worth, after graduating from Southwest High School in 1970, she earned an education degree from Texas Wesleyan University and began a 35-plus year teaching career.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?