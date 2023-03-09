OBITUARY: Karyn Almendarez

Karyn L. (Granger) Almendarez, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on March 2, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Karyn was born on Oct.9, 1952, to Walter and Peggy Lewis in Fort Worth, Texas. Growing up in Fort Worth, after graduating from Southwest High School in 1970, she earned an education degree from Texas Wesleyan University and began a 35-plus year teaching career.
Karyn was a steadfast follower of Jesus Christ. Her unwavering faith served as a strong foundation when she lost her son, Bart, in a tragic automobile accident in 1997 and throughout her long journey with cancer. These encounters inspired her to become an author, publishing three books as well as writing numerous blogs. Her memoir, “Tragedy's Treasures, a Mom Finds Hope in Grief and Loss,” gives grieving parents an avenue to move through their grief with patience, faith and hope. She also published a children's book dedicated to her four grandchildren, “The Fly Who Flew … Who Knew.” This book was inspired by a fly that was trapped in the aircraft during their flight. Her final book, “A Bike Lover’s Coloring Book for Women,” was dedicated to her sister-in-law, an avid cyclist. Karyn was also a freelance proofreader where she enjoyed meeting and helping writers from all over the world. Karyn's dream was to live in the mountains.
After retirement, she fulfilled this dream and thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by God's landscape as she skied and took in the breathtaking views. She loved visiting her grandchildren in Texas as often as she could, watching them play sports and spending quality time with each of them. They will miss her deeply.
Karyn is preceded in death by her parents, Peggy and Walter Lewis and her son, John Barton Granger. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Albert Almendarez; daughter Amy Granger Maloney and son-in-law Patrick Maloney of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren Sam, Jackson, Lila and Neal Maloney, who called her "GiGi"; sister-in-law Susan Dempsey of Fort Worth, Texas, and brother-in-law Worth Granger of Fort Worth, Texas, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Survivors also include brother-in-law and sister-in-law Cindy and Anthony "Knock" Almendarez, who Karyn's family wishes to thank for their loving care and support during her battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made in Karyn Almendarez's name to Hope West at hopewestco.org or Hope West, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO, 81401.
A celebration of Karyn's life will be held at the Church on the Hill, 62985 SH-90, Montrose CO, at 2 p.m. April 16, 2023.
