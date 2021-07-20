OBITUARY: Katherine Grace Church

Katherine Grace Church

Katherine Grace Church left this world on Tuesday, July 13, to be with her husband Clellie Frederick Church in heaven.

Katherine, daughter to departed Rev. Gottfried Naumann and Katherine Naumann, was the beloved sister of William, Walter and Vicky; a dear mother to Bill, Matt, Natalie and Jon; loving grandmother to Kali, Caitlyn, Madalynn, Tabitha and Tristan; and great-grandmother to Hayden, Ryker and Elayna.

Kathy was a generous and giving woman who trained and worked most of her life as a registered nurse. She was strong, independent and fierce and yet the most loving and kind person you could meet. She always had time to listen or share her wonderful humor. Her light and smile will be missed, we love you, Mom.

Arrangements by Crippin Funeral Home. Funeral will be graveside at Olathe Cemetery at 10 a.m. July 23, 2021. Condolences can be sent to the Church Family 67751 Sunshine Road, Montrose CO, 81401.

