OBITUARY: Katherine Grace Church

Katherine Grace Church
Katherine Grace Church left this world on Tuesday, July 13, to be with her husband Clellie Frederick Church in heaven.
Katherine, daughter to departed Rev. Gottfried Naumann and Katherine Naumann, was the beloved sister of William, Walter and Vicky; a dear mother to Bill, Matt, Natalie and Jon; loving grandmother to Kali, Caitlyn, Madalynn, Tabitha and Tristan; and great-grandmother to Hayden, Ryker and Elayna.
Kathy was a generous and giving woman who trained and worked most of her life as a registered nurse. She was strong, independent and fierce and yet the most loving and kind person you could meet. She always had time to listen or share her wonderful humor. Her light and smile will be missed, we love you, Mom.
Arrangements by Crippin Funeral Home. Funeral will be graveside at Olathe Cemetery at 10 a.m. July 23, 2021. Condolences can be sent to the Church Family 67751 Sunshine Road, Montrose CO, 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.