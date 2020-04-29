Katherine “Kathi” A. Jewell
May 21, 1939 - March 11, 2020
Katherine “Kathi” A. Jewell, 80, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.
Kathi was born to John & Erma (Beck) Pauli on May 21, 1939 in Montrose, Colorado. After graduating school, she began her professional career in Montrose in the legal field before taking a position as a secretary for Senator Gordon Allott of Colorado in Washington D.C. While living and working in Washington D.C., Kathi met her future husband, Tom. They were married in December of 1965 and celebrated 54 wonderful years together. After the couple got married, Tom finished his schooling in Maine and then Iowa before moving the family to Eau Claire in 1970.
In Eau Claire, Kathi became a stay-at-home mom to her son and daughter as well as caring for many other children in their home. Kathi returned to work once her children had grown and took a position as a secretary for the head of the Human Development Center at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. She ultimately retired and to keep busy she became very active at church with the United Methodist Women, Lake Care Ministry, and especially the semi-annual blood drives. She took her blood drive responsibilities seriously and was known for asking everyone she knew, and some she didn’t, to donate blood. Kathi was always looking out for others and wanted to make sure she took care of everyone.
Kathi is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Rob (Leslie); daughter, Debby (Eisuke); grandchildren, Madeleine, Justine, Ella, Niko, Luke, and Mica; sister, Barbara (John) Carlson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-brother, Peter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Table or Lake St. United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Dr. Gerald Morris officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
With growing health concerns and travel restrictions, Kathi’s family understands if you are not able to attend services. You will be with them in spirit.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.