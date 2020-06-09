Kathleen Walker Marx
December 21, 1927 – April 8, 2020
Surrounded by family, Kathleen Marie Tyree Walker Marx went home to the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 92, after almost three years in hospice care.
Kathleen was born in Gillette, Wyoming, on Dec. 21, 1927, to Edward and Rita Tyree. Her pioneering/homesteading parents raised her along with their other two daughters, Arlene Tyree Saunders and Jeane Tyree West on the family ranch 36 miles north of Gillette. At a very early age of 6, Kathleen began helping with the work on the ranch, starting out herding sheep by herself and as she grew older, she learned how to rake and stack hay with a team of horses, along with fixing fences, and doing other ranch chores.
Kathleen attended country school through eighth-grade. During her teen years, Kathleen boarded at Mrs. Swartz’s house in Gillette. During the school year she worked at the local soda fountain of Edelman Drug. When school was out for the summer, Kathleen returned to the family ranch to help with all the summer work and then in the fall returned to Mrs. Swartz’s house, to attend the next school year until her graduation from Gillette High School in 1945. Kathleen continued with her education earning a teaching certification from the State of Wyoming. Once she received her certification to teach, she taught at the Morel Country School located north of Gillette from 1944-45.
In 1946, Kathleen married Norbert Lee Cates. Their first four children were born in Gillette. The couple moved to Sturgis, South Dakota, for employment and this is where the remainder of their five children were born. After 12 years of marriage this union ended in a divorce. Kathleen, as a single parent, forged on and once again began extension classes at Spearfish Teacher’s College, while working to support her nine children on her own.
She met and married Robert (Bob) Earl Walker of Custer, South Dakota, in 1961. Bob became the father, “Dad,” to her nine children. Kathleen and Bob added one more child to the family in 1962, a daughter. Bob had two children, a son and a daughter from a prior marriage, so now there were 14 family members in the Cates/Walker combined household. Bob worked as an U.S. Postal Clerk in Custer, a trade he learned while serving in the Armed Forces, in Italy during WW II.
Kathleen loved family gatherings, gardening, reading, and watching the news and stock market. She was sharp-witted and had a great curiosity about many things. Towards the end of her life, Kathleen became convinced that humanity’s future depended on the colonization of Mars.
Kathleen is survived by eight of her children: Edward (Irmgard) Cates of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sharon Rovella (Michael) of Hill City, South Dakota/Montrose, Colorado; Terry Gregson of Sheridan, Wyoming; David Cates (Stephanie) of Weston, Florida; Sharyl Cates (Kevin Thorson) of Tucson, Arizona; Perry Cates (Kathryn) of Scottsdale, Arizona; Loretta Patton (Blake) of Montrose, Colorado; Barbara Gonzales (Sam) of Thornton, Colorado; stepdaughter, Gloria Shippy of Gillette, Wyoming; two sisters; Arlene Saunders of Gillette, Wyoming; and Jeane West of Buffalo, Wyoming; 12 surviving grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rita Tyree, spouses Robert (Bob) E. Walker and James (Bob) R. Marx; stepson, Robert (Bobby) Walker Jr.; grandson Luke Gregson; daughter Rita Cates Burg and son Laurence (Larry) Cates.
Private Services for Kathleen M. Tyree Walker Marx will take place at St. Therese Catholic Church, in Rapid City, South Dakota. A funeral vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Therese and a Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 13, at St. Therese. Kathleen will be laid to rest in the same cemetery, next to her two children who are buried, at the cemetery located in Hill City, South Dakota, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given in honor of Kathleen Marx, to Hope West of Western Colorado, Hospice Center, in Montrose, Colorado; Sharing Ministry Food Bank of Montrose, Colorado or St. Mary Catholic Church, of Montrose for maintaining the gardens.
Please see the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at crippinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.