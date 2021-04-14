OBITUARY: Kathleen Yvonne Hass Pariseau

Kathleen Yvonne Hass Pariseau
Kathleen Yvonne Hass was born to William and Mildred Hass on Feb. 26, 1934 in New London, Wisconsin.
Kathleen was baptized in Christ at Emanuel Lutheran Church. She graduated valedictorian from high school, furthered her schooling and entered into the medical profession. Kathleen “Kathy” met her future husband, Gerald “Jerry” Pariseau at a dance. They were married on Dec. 5, 1953. They were married for 59 years before Jerry went home to the Lord on May 2, 2013. Kathy and Jerry moved to Montrose, Colorado, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, in February of 1966 with their two sons, Tom and Mark. A third son, Paul, was born on April 9, 1966. Kathy and Jerry also became members of Zion Lutheran Church in 1966.
Kathy had two siblings, Colleen and David. Connie preceded Kathy to the Lord’s house on May 27, 2020. Connie was the eldest and David the youngest.
Kathy’s middle son, Mark, passed on March 27, 2018.
Kathy had stated that she was ready to go home to many people. After a wonderful trip to Las Vegas with her family, the very next day, April 6, 2021, Kathy went home to the Lord.
She was ready; her survivors were not. Kathy is survived by her brother David, her sons Thomas and Paul, her daughter-in-law Kelly, her grandchildren: Rachel, Heather, Grace, Katie, and Erik; her church family from Zion Lutheran, and her many friends.
Her memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 S. Junction, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Any memorials should be given to Zion Lutheran as Kathy would have wanted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.