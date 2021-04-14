OBITUARY: Kathleen Yvonne Hass Pariseau

Kathleen Yvonne Hass Pariseau

Kathleen Yvonne Hass was born to William and Mildred Hass on Feb. 26, 1934 in New London, Wisconsin.

Kathleen was baptized in Christ at Emanuel Lutheran Church. She graduated valedictorian from high school, furthered her schooling and entered into the medical profession. Kathleen “Kathy” met her future husband, Gerald “Jerry” Pariseau at a dance. They were married on Dec. 5, 1953. They were married for 59 years before Jerry went home to the Lord on May 2, 2013. Kathy and Jerry moved to Montrose, Colorado, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, in February of 1966 with their two sons, Tom and Mark. A third son, Paul, was born on April 9, 1966. Kathy and Jerry also became members of Zion Lutheran Church in 1966.

Kathy had two siblings, Colleen and David. Connie preceded Kathy to the Lord’s house on May 27, 2020. Connie was the eldest and David the youngest.

Kathy’s middle son, Mark, passed on March 27, 2018.

Kathy had stated that she was ready to go home to many people. After a wonderful trip to Las Vegas with her family, the very next day, April 6, 2021, Kathy went home to the Lord.

She was ready; her survivors were not. Kathy is survived by her brother David, her sons Thomas and Paul, her daughter-in-law Kelly, her grandchildren: Rachel, Heather, Grace, Katie, and Erik; her church family from Zion Lutheran, and her many friends.

Her memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 S. Junction, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Any memorials should be given to Zion Lutheran as Kathy would have wanted.

