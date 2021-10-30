OBITUARY: Kathryn Alice Bruce; August 9, 1934 - October 9, 2021

Kathryn was born to David and Alice Watson in Bellaire, Kansas. She and her family moved to Montrose when she was 5. She attended school in Montrose, graduating from High School in 1952. Afterwards she attended Parks School of Business in Denver, then returned to Montrose and worked for Dozier Motors where she met Jaye. They were married March 7, 1954 and celebrated their 59th anniversary before Jaye passed away. They had two daughters, Charlene and Deborah.
Kathryn’s first love was her Lord and Savior, who she tried to serve and honor. She was baptized into life with and for Jesus on July 13, 1958. A lot of her time was spent serving at her church, where she felt greatly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jaye, daughter Deborah, two great-grandbabies, and great-grandson Daniel.
She is survived by daughter Charlene and son Frank Jones; grandchildren: Angela (Jeff) Niles, Rebekah Jones, Valerie (Glenn) Darrow, Naphtali (Jared) Renshaw, Theresa Jones, Kerry (Sara Caroline) Jones, and Hannah (Tyler) Cipollone; great-grandchildren: Joshua (Ariel), Michael, Abigail, David, Anna, AJ, Freddie, Jack, Sophia, Emma, Aiden, Peter, Tobias, Ian, Henry, Caelum, Elanor, Jason, and Darby; brothers: Lloyd, David, Clarence, and Clifford Watson; Sister: Florence (Bill) Frigetto and sister-in-law Nickie Bruce.
Thanks from her family to all those who prayed, sent cards, fixed meals, called, and to the Montrose Christian Church for all they did for her and her family over the past years. To her family, Kathryn would thank you for your love and support to her for all the years.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Montrose Christian Church. Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideons International, which distributes free Bibles. Donation information is available at Montrose Christian Church or www.sendtheword.org.