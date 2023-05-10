OBITUARY: Kathy L. Charles; January 11, 1948 - October 5, 2022

Kathy L. Charles, 74, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones.

Kathy is preceded in death by her loving husband Ken Charles, her daughter Charlene M. Voss and her parents, Jack and Shirley Charles.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Charles; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

