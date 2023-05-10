OBITUARY: Kathy L. Charles; January 11, 1948 - October 5, 2022

Kathy L. Charles, 74, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her loved ones.
Kathy is preceded in death by her loving husband Ken Charles, her daughter Charlene M. Voss and her parents, Jack and Shirley Charles.
She is survived by her daughter Jenny (Nicole) Voss; grandchildren: Katie E. Voss, James Uptain, Lacey Adamson, Logan Adamson, Caitlyn (Canyon) Graf and Lacie (Derek) Trout; great-grandbabies: Charlyn, Kayleb, McKenna, Jaelynn. She is also survived by her brother and sisters Ken (Marcia) Charles, Anita Christine (Jack) McDonald, Gayla Edwards and Joni Charles.
Kathy was known for her love for the San Juans (Mt. Sneffels), dragonflies, crocheting and the smell of freshly opened coffee grounds. But most of all she loved being Nana. She also loved all of her family and friends. Kathy had an eye for crafts and painting projects and loved creating masterpieces.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at 10 a..m. Saturday, June 24, in Dallas Park Cemetery in Ridgway, Colorado.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Charles; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
