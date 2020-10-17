OBITUARY Kathy L. Porter: September 4, 1959 - October 10, 2020

Kathy L. Porter
September 4, 1959 — October 10, 2020
Montrose, Colorado, resident Kathy L. Porter passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 61.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Olathe Cemetery in Olathe.
Kathy Lou Mullins was born on Sept. 4, 1959, to Ben J. and Martha Loraine (Davis) Mullins in Palmdale, California. She spent her childhood and graduated high school in Tatum, New Mexico.
Kathy moved to Montrose in 1990 moving from Hobbs, New Mexico. She married W. C. “Bill” Porter on Dec. 19, 1991, in Montrose, Colorado.
Kathy and Bill owned Freedom Services where she did embroidery and monogramming. Kathy enjoyed quilting, gardening and caring for hummingbirds. She also loved to cook for family and friends.
Kathy is survived by her husband, W.C. “Bill” Porter of Montrose; her son, Jimmy Joe (Brandy) Campbell of Lovington, New Mexico; her daughter, Lisa Michelle (Scotty) Chavez of Spring, Texas; two brothers: Bill (Peggy) Mullins of Morgantown, West Virginia; Don (Mary) Mullins of Tatum, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Pervis Evans of San Jose, California; and six grandchildren: Skylar and Kelton Campbell (Lovington, NM) and Ryan and Keegan Campbell, Scotty Ray and Madison Chavez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jill Lou Jean Campbell; brother, Bennie Mullins and wife, Carol; and sisters, Barbara Evans and Glenda Sue Rogers.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
