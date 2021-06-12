OBITUARY: Kay Blair

Kay Blair
Kay was born in Franklin, Tennessee, to William and Louise Reynolds. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended Rhodes College, Peabody at Vanderbilt and received her bachelor’s of science degree from University of Memphis in 1964. She married Edward H. Blair (deceased 1982) in Leadville, Colorado, son of Darrell and Marie Blair of Montrose, Colorado.
She is survived by her son Darrell Blair, his wife Desa AND their daughter Tabor of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and her daughter Kimery Anstine, her fiancé Steven Barger, and her sons Patrick and Trevan of Montrose, Colorado. She is also survived by her brothers Ed Reynolds of Smyrna, Tennessee; Fred Reynolds of Franklin, Tennessee, and Martha Watt of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and their families.
Kay worked as a copy editor at The Methodist Publishing House. In 1969, she was named the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Woman of the Year in Radio. Later she retired from the Department of Labor after 25-plus years. She was published in nonfiction articles and books. Her hobbies included working with miniatures and gardening. And she loved cats.
