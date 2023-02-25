OBITUARY: Kaye Schneiger

Kaye Shepardson Schneiger has returned to the arms of our Lord, this Feb. 18, 2023.
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered, ‘Come with me.’ With tearful eyes we watched you slowly fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we would not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your hard-working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.”
She came into this world as an Army brat, born to Lt. Col. John and Jeanine Shepardson on March 13, 1957. She was blessed to travel the world in this capacity. She was the oldest of four siblings and had a tendency to use that to her advantage at times.
Loving the mountains and the outdoors, she majored in wildlife biology at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. Always staying near the mountains, she found her way to Montrose Colorado. Kaye made such a difference in the lives of all those she touched with her generosity, positive attitude and outlook on life.
Forever caring for her family and friends and caregiver to her parents, John and Jeanine Shepardson whose lives were also taken too soon. She is survived by her son Taylor Schneiger, Granddaughter Gemma, sister Karen Shepardson, brothers John and Gordon Shepardson, life partner Kenny Zimmerman.
Kaye requested that no memorial service be held, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope West Hospice.
