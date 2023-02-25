OBITUARY: Kaye Schneiger

Kaye Shepardson Schneiger has returned to the arms of our Lord, this Feb. 18, 2023.

“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered, ‘Come with me.’ With tearful eyes we watched you slowly fade away. Although we loved you dearly, we would not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your hard-working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?