OBITUARY: Keith Wayne Rusk

Keith Wayne Rusk, 74, of Montrose, CO passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2021 with his family by his side.
Keith was born in Willmar, Minnesota on Oct. 15, 1947 to Joe Rusk and Elaine (Fahlberg) Rusk.
He attended school in Minneapolis, MN to become a court reporter. He worked in Greeley, Colorado and Grand Junction, Colorado and eventually settled in Montrose.
Keith was a member of the Montrose Elks.
Keith enjoyed a competitive round of golf, bowling and softball. He loved coaching his children and others in the Montrose Rec football and basketball leagues. And no boys, you still can’t have his playbook.
Keith is survived by his life partner Sandra Scruggs of Montrose, Colorado; Stacey (Todd) Harris of Fort Collins; Michael (Kala) Rusk and Sarah (Danny) Taylor of Montrose; brother Joe Rusk and sister Jolane Clark; stepchildren Andrea Saltzman, Cody Ladner, Millie Ladner and Candy Ladner; grandchildren Taylor Harris, Katie Harris, Brailee Taylor, Haiden Taylor, Blake Taylor, Payton Rusk, Teagan Rusk and many step-grandchildren in Colorado and Mississippi.
Keith will always be remembered for his smile and positive attitude. We will miss him dearly.
There are no services planned and cremation has taken place. There will be a party at a later date to celebrate his life.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Rusk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone