Obituary: Kelly Brown

Kelly Brown
December 30, 1975 - September, 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Kelly Brown. Kelly was a fierce and powerful human being and left an indelible mark on anyone that she came in contact with.
She was born on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Kelly moved throughout the country as their family followed her father Craig from assignment to assignment. Along the way she made lifelong friends in her travels through Ohio, Alabama, Virginia and back to Ohio.
Kelly graduated from Boston University with a Masters Degree in Physical Therapy, a career that she pursued with meticulous attention to detail as she treated pediatric patients in Norfolk, Virginia, San Diego, California and adult patients here in Montrose.
Kelly was a lifelong athlete in many sports but found a special home on the varsity crew team at Boston University, ultimately earning a scholarship spot and competing for a national
championship at Lake Lanier, Georgia. After years working as a physical therapist, she took this passion for helping others improve to a career in fitness. She and John built a gym in
Montrose and helped others do the same, running CrossFit Kids courses for coaches around the world. Aside from her love of fitness, Kelly found immense pleasure in the simplicity that life in Montrose afforded; enjoying a cup of coffee while watching the sun come up over the Cimarrons, spending an afternoon in a kayak on the Ridgway Reservoir, sitting in a hammock with a cool summer breeze, the solace found in the woods. More than anything, Kelly loved the Atlantic Ocean; her toes in the water as the waves washed in.
In 2016 Kelly was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer. Rather than feel defeated by her prognosis, Kelly fought valiantly, and privately, for four-and-a-half years, living her remaining time with a vigor rarely seen.
Kelly touched and shaped innumerable lives, but most especially her kids, Quinn and Wesleigh, and her husband, John. The light that she held high will not soon be forgotten. She is additionally survived by her parents Christine and Craig Taylor and her brother Alex Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Everyday Warrior Foundation; an organization dedicated to providing assistance to CrossFit families who are fighting the same battle that Kelly fought so inspiringly. (https://www.everyday-warrior.org/donate).
A memorial service will be held at the Brown family residence on Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.
