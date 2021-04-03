OBITUARY: Kelly Dean Boling; February 27 1943 - March 25 2021

Kelly Dean Boling

February 27 1943 — March 25 2021

Kelly D. Boling peacefully passed on March 25, at his home in Montrose, Colorado.

Kelly was a kind man with a gentle soul. He was loved by many people in his life and was always willing to lend a hand to others while asking nothing in return. Despite being abandoned by his own father at a very young age, he became an incredible father who gave his son all the things in life that he never had. He was an extraordinary man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Kelly is survived by his son Brian (Sabrina) Boling of Broomfield, Colorado; sisters Ann (Hershel) Harrison of Gary, Indiana and Sally (Gaylord) Plaster of Canon City, Colorado; stepson Mike (Heidi) Trevithick of Denver, Colorado; and step-daughter Melissa (Quinn) Bailey of Centennial, Colorado; along with step- grandchildren David, Daniel, Reece and Avery.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Boling; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

