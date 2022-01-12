OBITUARY: Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole
Kenneth Darrall Cole passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at the age of 89. Ken was born in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 12, 1932, to Cassius and Susie Cole. Ken’s family later moved to the mountain town of Fraser, Colorado, where he and his brother, Ivan (Butch), and three sisters, Sue, Carol, and Cassie grew up.
Ken learned to ski at an early age and enjoyed skiing the mountain slopes close to Fraser when he wasn’t working in his father’s logging camps skidding logs behind the large work horses of that time.
Ken proudly served his country by joining the Marines in 1949 and then served in Korea in the early 1950s. At the conclusion of the Korean War, he returned home to Norwood, Colorado, where his family had settled, and met the love of his life, Betty Hyde. They married in 1955 and had four children, Marie, Cass and Matthew and a daughter, who was stillborn. One of the most impactful events in Ken’s life occurred in 1961, when he gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That act of surrendering his life to Christ changed his life and the life of his family completely, and subsequently, created a legacy of devotion to Christ that would be passed on to his children, the most important legacy a father can leave his children.
Ken was an artist at heart and enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes; however, his passion was music, and he loved to sing and play his guitar for his own joy and for others. He was also most content when surrounded by his wife and children and extended family. In the early years of their marriage, Ken and Betty lived in the west end of Colorado where Ken earned his living as a truck driver, hauling uranium from Uravan, Colorado, throughout the Four Corners area. In 1967, Ken moved his family to Pendleton, Oregon, but Colorado was never far from Ken’s heart, so they returned to the Western Slope of Colorado in 1970. They then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and subsequently, Scottsdale, Arizona, but again, Colorado tugged at Ken’s heart, so they returned. Ken and Betty (who were then in their seventies) started a lawn maintenance business which they managed until several years ago. Ken and Betty moved to Dunlap, Tennessee, in 2019 to be close to their son, Cass, and his wife, Amanda.
Ken is survived by his wife, Betty of Dunlap, Tennessee; daughter, Marie Simons (David) of Marshall, North Carolina; Cass Cole (Amanda) of Dunlap, Tennessee; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; youngest sister, Cassie Skelton of Montrose, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Cass and Susie Cole; son, Matthew Cole; great-grandson, Kai Smith; sister, Carol Lanzl; sister, Sue Garner, and brother, Ivan (Butch) Cole.
A memorial service will be held in Ken’s honor on Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist church in Dunlap, Tennessee.