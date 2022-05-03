After a long illness, Kenneth Eugene Lorenzen, 65, of Montrose County passed away at his home, April 29, 2022, with his wife of 42 years, Sharon, by his side. He was born November 30, 1956 in Evansville, IN, but his family soon relocated to Memphis, TN where Kenneth grew up and lived until retiring in Montrose, CO.
Kenneth was a 1975 graduate of Woodlawn Terrace Baptist Academy. He was an Eagle Scout, train enthusiast, gifted photographer and amateur (ham) radio operator, N4WAH. In Memphis, Kenneth owned Industrial Chrome Plating Company. He was a Christian and member of Rosemont Baptist Church. Kenneth and Sharon loved to travel and had visited all 50 states in their adventures.
He loved his family and cherished the time they spent together. In addition to his wife, Sharon, Kenneth leaves his only child, daughter, Jennifer Lehr and her husband, Tyler, two granddaughters, Arianna and Bella Lehr, all of Grand Junction, CO, his sister-in-law, Janice Nanney of Montrose and a niece, Teresa Forrester of McHenry, MS
Services will be Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. MDT, at Rosemont Baptist Church and the service will be streamed on www.rosemontbaptist.org/sermons/live. Any memorials can be sent to Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 E Niagara Rd, Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Lorenzen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
