Kenneth Raymond Chenevert
Kenneth Raymond “Kenny Ray” Chenevert, 54 long-time resident of Western Colorado, passed away peacefully in his home on November 30, 2021, after a short illness.
Ken was born on March 19, 1967 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Ed and Joyce Chenevert. When he was a child, his family relocated to Colorado. Ken graduated from Olathe High School and went on to earn a BA in Music Performance at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He continued his education, earning a master’s degree in Choral Directing from Portland State University (PSU). He also obtained his teaching certificate from Western Colorado University.
Ken was an accomplished musician. While at PSU, he actively participated with two university choirs: one he directed, and the other he toured with in Europe. He played in several bands in the Portland area and local bands around Montrose including Ghost River in the 1990’s, Ulterior Motive, and most recently, Crazy Like a Fox. Some highlights during his musical career include playing on the American Queen Riverboat in New Orleans, Louisiana; performing the lead role of Prince Karl in the opera “The Student Prince”, which was one of the first productions at the Montrose Pavilion; and the pinnacle of his music career was when he, as a member of the band “Jason Snell and the Last Ride”, opened for Alabama at Rose Garden Arena in Portland, Oregon.
When he was not making music, he was inspiring the next generation, lighting passion for music in many of his students. As an educator, he worked in the classroom and taught private lessons for more than 20 years. When teaching elementary music, Ken created innovative methods using music to teach reading and math, resulting in increased standardized test scores for his students.
Ken was a friend to all. He never met a stranger, and he had a way of bringing people together. He was a history buff and a life-long learner. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, camping, target-shooting, riding his bicycle, and politics. But one of his favorite things was being Uncle, both to his biological and honorary nieces and nephews. He made a point to attend sporting and musical events whenever he was available, as well as offer advice, insight, and a listening ear.
He is survived by his father Ed Chenevert of Montrose, sister’s Michelle (Richard) Hamilton of Sandston, Virginia, and Diane (Jon) Pfeiffer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, nephew Spencer Hamilton and niece Valerie Pfeiffer. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Chenevert.
Services are scheduled at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose, Vigil at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday December 22, 2021. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Ken will be laid to rest in Salida, CO sometime this spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ken’s name to the Ronald McDonald House.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Ken’s family.