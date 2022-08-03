OBITUARY: Kenneth Roy McCracken; August 11, 1951 - July 3, 2022

Kenneth Roy McCracken was born Aug. 11, 1951, to Lois and Ted McCracken of Olathe, Colorado. Kenny spent his childhood helping his parents and 11 siblings on the family farm. Kenny graduated from Olathe High School in 1969.
On June 5, 1970 Kenny wed his sweetheart Charleen Grace Wilson. They settled into their first home in Cory, Colorado. Ken worked for a ranch on Grand Mesa and shared many great stories of antics and fun times before moving on to work for the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users. Ken worked as a crew-hand, gate tender, and finally as the machinist and mechanic before retiring after 45 years.
Kenny and Charleen had four children: Travis, Chasity, Joshua and Nathan. Ken enjoyed working on his farm, spending time with his family, Tuesday night bingo, taking Charleen dancing, and lending a hand to anyone he could help.
Surviving family includes wife Charleen; children Chasity DeJulio; Josh (Julie) McCracken; Nathan (Andrea) McCracken; grandchildren Aynslie, Jack, Grace, Kendal, Gavin, Enzo, and great-grandson Harrison.
Ken passed away July 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife and kids. He is preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and son Travis.
His memorial service was held on Thursday July 7, 2022. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth McCracken; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone