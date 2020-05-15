obit Kenneth thaut

Kenneth W. Thaut

March 10, 1943 - May 13, 2020

Kenneth W. Thaut, 77, of Montrose, Colorado, passed at home on May 13 2020. He was born March 10, 1943 in Hastings, Nebraska, to the late Carl and Beulah Thaut. He was the third of four siblings, Connie Rombeck, Jerry Thaut and Harvey Thaut. He married Diana Robinson Thaut 57 years ago on Sept. 22, 1962.

He worked as an electronics engineer at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah. He later worked at NOAH in Boulder, Colorado where he retired, moving to Montrose, Colorado. He and Diana worked at Ross Reels 12 years until fully retiring.

He is survived by his wife Diana and two children, Stephanie Nelson and Darren Thaut; three grandchildren Dustyn, Brandon and Nichole and one great-grandchild Lucas, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no services but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

