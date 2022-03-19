OBITUARY: Kevin Fulton

Kevin Fulton
Kevin Fulton, son of Robert and Alice Fulton, brother of Allan Fulton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2022 in the safety of his home in Henderson, Nevada. This comes after a long and difficult battle with ALS and dementia.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Kelley Fulton, and his three sons, Jacob, Kyle, and Levi, his mother Alice Fulton and his dad Robert Fulton of Montrose, Colorado; his older brother, Allan Fulton of Red Bluff, California and Cedaredge, Colorado; Allan’s wife Rose, son Ryan of Chico, California; daughter Valerie and her husband Ben Dykstra and their two children; son Nicholas, daughter Audree, of Cottonwood, California.
Kevin was born in Montrose, Colorado on March 2, 1969 to Robert and Alice Fulton. Kevin’s interest in his school age sports years starting in grade school were 4-H, football, wrestling through Montrose High School. Kevin loved going hunting and fishing with his two granddads, Frank Carpenter Montrose and Troy Fulton of Gunnison, Colorado. Kevin’s granddads never missed any of his activities.
All of Kevin’s family was with and around Kevin, in 4-H. He started 4-H when he turned 8 years old; he showed cattle, sheep, and hogs. Kevin’s Granddad Frank gave him a steer every year for 4-H and Granddad Troy provided him money to purchase feed for the steers.
Every year around Thanksgiving Kevin, his dad and mother would go to Norwood, Colorado, to pick out and buy another steer from the Raymond Snider Ranch. Mr. Snider would have around 50 head of steers pinned up for Kevin to pick out a steer to show. Mr. Snider charged Kevin $.10 more per pound than market price for the steers. Kevin purchased several steers from the Sniders Ranch. Out of these steers that he purchased, he had a reserve champion and two grand champion steers. He received the highest price for his grand champion steer, his last steer, in the history of the Montrose County Fair and livestock show through 1987. The money from selling 10 steers went a long way toward paying Kevin’s college expenses to Fresno State University.
Kevin graduated from Fresno State University, California in 1992, with a degree in agricultural business. He then moved to Las Vegas where his parents lived and worked for Knipp Brothers house building contractors, he began as a laborer, and moved up in the company to become purchasing/location manager. Kevin and Kelley Hudec met country dancing at Sam’s Town Dancehall in Las Vegas, Nevada, and were later married on Dec. 28, 1996. Over the next eight years, they welcomed the pride of their lives, their three sons Jacob, Kyle, and Levi, the most important part of Kevin’s life.
Kevin was a devoted husband, father, and to many young boys, “COACH”! He enjoyed everything that’s football, whether it was watching the Denver Broncos on Sundays, or coaching his kids and many other young boys. He also enjoyed dancing with his wife at the local dance halls, and watching his kids pursue other sports like basketball and volleyball. He was talked of very highly at work as someone who could always figure out issues and solve problems. He was a spiritual man and was baptized at the church of Lake Mead on Aug. 31, 2015. He will be missed by his family, friends and coworkers.
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. March 26, 2022, att the Neighborhood Church in Henderson, Nevada. There will also be a “celebration of life” following the services at noon.
Kevin’s family and friends will forever miss him. We will be with you again at another time and place. Love you our beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend until we meet again.