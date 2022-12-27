OBITUARY: Kevin William Schmidt

Kevin William Schmidt, born June 19, 1977, age 45, went home to Heaven to be with his mother, Deborah Schmidt, on December 20, 2022.
Kevin is survived by Christian Schmidt (father), Anne Pletsch (stepmother), and (sister) Nicole Finney (Mark), (sister) Sarah Miller (partner Benny Wolfe), (nephew) Jeremy Tunget and niece Aurora, Bruce (Tony), and-great-nieces Hope, Freya and Kaylee, grandnephew Wesley His Host home family of 27 years, Roger and Eileen Gordon were his closest friends.
Kevin had many challenges in his life! One such challenge was riding a bike. Kevin knew the mechanics of riding but the challenge was to peddle the bike with HIM on it. With the persistent, gentle, persuasion from his youngest sibling, Kevin gained the courage to peddle and ride. From that point, Kevin met all challenges, head-on.
Kevin worked at Community Options and 3M. Kevin loved everyone, and everyone would be met with a smile and a giant hug.
If you knew Kevin and would like to attend his Celebration of Life, it will be January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Lion’s Club Shelter, 602 N Nevada Ave, Montrose, CO.
Any donations can go to Community Options.
