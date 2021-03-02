Kimberly Ann Sanburg

Kimberly Ann Sanburg passed away on Feb. 11, 2021. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She loved her work, and all her clients. She especially loved camping on the mountain in our cabin, but her world was her daughters and grandkids.

She is survived by her mother, Jan; her father, Wayne; her husband, Ken; brothers, Jim and Paul; daughters, Cassie and Sharon; nine grandchildren; and her dear friend and coworker Jodi.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-212.

