OBITUARY: Kirby Kline

Kirby Kline
Kirby Kline passed away at the age of 97 while in hospice care at his home in Montrose on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He was born July 23,1923, at his family’s 1891 homestead Texacola Ranch in Eckert, Colorado. Kirby graduated Cedaredge High School in 1941 and studied aviation at Denver University and Denver Airport to pursue his passion for flying. He studied business management at CSU and began a lifetime career as a Federal Civil Service Operations Manager with the Bureau of Land Management. He was recognized twice for superior service to the nation and was active in developing the Youth Conservation Corps and recreational trails and campgrounds in New Mexico.
Following his retirement, he and his wife, Bernice, settled in Montrose 26 years ago, in 1995. Kirby enjoyed membership in several business and social organizations including 28 years as a member of the B.P.O.E. He had an illustrious, multi-faceted life being involved in aviation, ranching, traveling, hunting, fishing, camping and love of outdoor adventure. He wrote and self-published four books and enjoyed writing articles in the Montrose Daily Press.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ferguson Kline; father, Harry Duane Kline; brothers Doyle and half-brother Dick. Kirby is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bernice, and their daughter Keri of Casper, Wyoming and his son Kenn of Austin, Colorado; stepsons Doug of Montrose, Colorado and Mark of Albuquerque, New Mexico; stepdaughter Kathy of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great grand-children.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 S. Junction Avenue, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Masks are preferred at the service. In lieu of flowers please donate in Kirby’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church. All funds received will be donated to HopeWest Hospice.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements;970-249-2121.
